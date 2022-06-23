JJ Henry hits the links at Travelers Championship with son as his caddy

The 47-year-old golfer grew up in Fairfield, Conn., about 1.5 hours from Cromwell. He won the whole thing in 2006.

Example video title will go here for this video

CROMWELL, Conn. — For Connecticut native J.J. Henry, the Travelers Championship has always been a family affair.

The first time he played at TPC River Highlands as an amateur in 1988, Henry was accompanied by his father as his caddy.

Fast forward more than 30 years later, and a younger Henry is helping on the links.

“I owe it all to him, my ace caddie,” J.J. Henry said of his caddie and son Connor after finishing up the first round on Thursday.

The 47-year-old golfer grew up in Fairfield, Conn., about 1.5 hours from Cromwell where the Travelers Championships take place each year. He won the whole thing in 2006.

“Being from the state, kind of carrying the flag, if you will, for the last two decades,” he said. “And now, having my son caddying for me – talk about life coming full circle. It’s special.”

J.J. Henry praised his son’s performance and help during the first round, where he finished even on the day.

“We got off to kind of a rough start. We were three over thru about 10 holes and we made three birdies to feel a little bit better,” he said. “He’s become a heck of a player himself.”

“We had a great time. This is what life is all about,” he continued. “You get to my age and still have an opportunity to come home and play in front of a lot of hometown fans here is great.”

Connor Henry said despite the rocky start, they have some good momentum for round two on Friday.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.