Justin Thomas joins 2023 Travelers Championship

CROMWELL, Conn. — Golfer Justin Thomas, who is a 15-time PGA TOUR winner and is currently No. 10 in the Official World Golf Ranking, has confirmed that he will play in the 2023 Travelers Championship.

This will be his eighth tournament appearance at TPC River Highlands.

“We’re incredibly happy to be adding a phenomenal golfer and competitor such as Justin to this year’s player field,” said Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube. “Fans have enjoyed watching him here since 2013, and they will be eager to see him compete against so many other elite players this year.”

Thomas will join a field that already includes four other players ranked among the world’s top 10.

The top 10 includes Scottie Scheffler (No. 1), Rory McIlroy (No. 3), Patrick Cantlay (No. 4), and defending champion Xander Schauffele (No. 7).

Players will be competing for $20 million at TPC River Highlands, the most in tournament history.

Thomas has won at least one PGA TOUR event in seven consecutive seasons, tied with Jon Rahm for the TOUR’s longest active streak. Included among his TOUR victories are two major titles. He won the PGA Championship in 2017 and 2022, and THE PLAYERS Championship in 2021.

Thomas also helped Team USA retain the Presidents Cup in 2022.

“We’ve developed a great friendship with Justin over these past 10 years and have seen him become a major champion and one of the best players in the world,” said Andy Bessette, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer at Travelers. “Our fans will get an opportunity to see the best field we’ve ever had at the Travelers Championship this year, led by Justin and so many other highly ranked players. He’ll draw a big crowd this June.”

The 2023 Travelers Championship will be held June 19-25 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. For tournament updates, ticket information and announcements related to the player field, click here.

