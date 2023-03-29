Keegan Bradley joins 2023 Travelers Championship for the 13th year

This will be the 13th straight tournament appearance for the New England native.

CROMWELL, Conn — Keegan Bradley, the five-time PGA TOUR winner and major champion will play in the 2023 Travelers Championship.

Bradley, who is No. 22 in the Official World Golf Ranking, was named PGA Rookie of the Year when he began playing at TPC River Highlands in 2011. Bradley won twice that year, including a playoff victory at the PGA Championship in his major championship debut. He has added TOUR victories at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational in 2012, the BMW Championship in 2018 and the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP earlier this season.

“Given Keegan’s local roots, there’s no doubt he will have strong support with so many family members and friends in attendance, not to mention our tournament fans who are behind him,” said Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube in a statement. “I know it’s a special tournament to Keegan, who has momentum going this season with four top 10 finishes, including a win.”

Bradley is a graduate of Hopkinton High School in Massachusetts. He has played on two U.S. Ryder Cup teams (2012, 2014) and competed in the Presidents Cup in 2013. His best finish at the Travelers Championship was a tie for second in 2019.

“Keegan has been a great ambassador for New England golf and has established himself as one of the best players on the PGA TOUR,” said Andy Bessette, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer at Travelers in a statement. “He’s been such a wonderful friend to this tournament, playing every year that he’s been on TOUR. We’re looking forward to seeing Keegan, catching up with him and his family and watching him compete as part of the best player field in our tournament’s history.”

Bradley joins a loaded field, with commitments already from five top 10 players: Scottie Scheffler (No. 1), Rory McIlroy (No. 2), Patrick Cantlay (No. 4), defending champion Xander Schauffele (No. 7) and Will Zalatoris (No. 8).

The 2023 Travelers Championship will be held June 19-25 at TPC River Highlands. Tickets go on sale on April 3.

