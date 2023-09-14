Travelers Championship sets record with $3 million donation to charities after tournament

This whopping number is a 20% increase from 2022, and now 181 charities will benefit from its success.

CROMWELL, Conn. — When the numbers rise in golf, that’s usually not welcomed; It was on Thursday at the TPC River Highlands.

Each year the team at the Travelers Championship holds their charity celebration when they present checks to dozens upon dozens of local non-profits that benefit from the tournament.

"No question it’s my favorite day of the year, it’s the celebration of what the tournament did this summer," said Nathan Grube, the tournament director of the Travelers Championship.

What they did is a record; the June golf tournament raised $3 million for area charities this year – a 20% increase over 2022.

"Today is really exciting because we hit three million dollars and since we’ve taken over the tournament we’ve given over $28 million to our 900 organizations – to me that’s what this is all about," said Andy Bessette, the chief administrative officer at Travelers.

The money is distributed to 181 area charities, like The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp in Ashford which supports children stricken with various ailments and their families.

Robin Farrell, the chief development officer at The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp said, “For us in particular it really means we can dream our biggest dream and work with more children all over the place who need us and that’s really special to us.” Bessette smiled and added, “This is why (at the tournament) we want everyone to buy hot dogs and hamburgers and Travelers shirts because all of those proceeds go to all of this!”

