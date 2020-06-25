Mackenzie Hughes shoots 60 to take early lead at Travelers

The 29-year-old Canadian flirted with 59 on Thursday as the PGA Tour tried to switch its focus back to golf amid growing concerns about the coronavirus. TPC River Highlands is no stranger to low scores — Jim Furyk shot a tour-record 58 there four years ago.

Hughes was bogey-free and made a 30-foot putt on his second-to-last hole to get to 10 under. But he left his 40-foot birdie try short on the last hole. It was good enough for a three-shot lead over Rory McIlroy among the early starters.