McDowell withdraws from Travelers as tour await test results

McDowell tells Golfweek that his longtime caddie, Ken Comboy, felt symptoms after last week's tournament at Hilton Head and has tested positive.

CROMWELL, Conn. — Graeme McDowell has withdrawn from the Travelers Championship because of the coronavirus, even though he tested negative this week in Connecticut.

McDowell tells Golfweek that his longtime caddie, Ken Comboy, felt symptoms after last week's tournament at Hilton Head and has tested positive.

McDowell says he pulled out of the Travelers Championship to protect other players and caddies, and for his own peace of mind.

Cameron Champ tested positive for the virus and withdrew on Tuesday.

Nick Watney was the first PGA Tour player to test positive last week at the RBC Heritage.

The tour is expected to release all results Wednesday.

