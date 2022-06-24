'It was awesome' | Milford's Benjamin James reflects on time at Travelers

James, who just recently graduated from high school student in Milford finished his Thursday and Friday rounds of golf at +1.

CROMWELL, Conn. — Although Connecticut's own Benjamin James may not qualify for this weekend's round of play in the Travelers Championship, he'll be walking away with a lot of confidence.

James, who just recently graduated from high school student in Milford, finished his Thursday and Friday rounds of golf at +1.

"I thought I played pretty good today, can't ever complain about an under-par round for sure," he said.

James is ranked No. 1 in the junior golf rankings by Junior Golf Scoreboard and No. 2 by the American Junior Golf Association. He finished round one at Travelers on Thursday at +2 and he was able to improve on his score on Friday.

James said playing in his home state to a home crowd was special.

"It was phenomenal having all the crowds out there supporting me, really special and just so blessed to have the opportunity to be here and playing the game I love," said James.

James's family was in attendance at TPC River Highlands watching him play and he said that meant a lot to him.

"Just having everyone here, my club my family, it's really special having everyone around," said James. "It was awesome."

James said he will be busy the next few weeks with more tournaments so his journey has just begun. James is also committed to playing golf at the University of Arkansas.

Daniel Dashefsky is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at ddashefsky@fox61.com.

