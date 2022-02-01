Rory McIlroy commits to 2022 Travelers Championship

McIlroy has 20 career PGA Tour victories including four major championships.

CROMWELL, Conn. — Rory McIlroy has committed to play in the 2022 Travelers Championship, tournament officials said on Tuesday.

McIlroy has 20 career PGA Tour victories including four major championships. This is the fourth time he will appear at TPC River Highlands.

“Rory has been a wonderful ambassador for professional golf and creates excitement felt by millions of fans around the world whenever he plays,” said Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube. “Having a commitment from a player the caliber of Rory this early sets the tone for the type of field we’re expecting for this year’s Travelers Championship.”

The tournament will take place from June 20-26.

In October, McIlroy won The CJ Cup @ Summit. He also won the Wells Fargo Championship for a third time in May.

McIlroy, 32, is from Northern Ireland and has been named PGA Tour Player of the Year three times. Currently No. 6 in the Official World Golf Ranking, McIlroy has spent 106 weeks at No. 1 during his career.

