Scottie Scheffler joins stacked 2023 Travelers Championship lineup

Scheffler will be returning to TPC River Highlands for a fourth straight tournament appearance.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year Scottie Scheffler has committed to play in the 2023 Travelers Championship.

Scheffler will be returning to TPC River Highlands for a fourth straight tournament appearance.

“It’s exciting to welcome Scottie back to the Travelers Championship, coming off such an amazing season that’s carried into this year,” said Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube. “The fans can expect to continue to see top players like Scottie joining our field in the weeks to come.”

Scheffler, who is currently No. 2 in the OWGR, joins Rory McIlroy (No. 3) and defending champion Xander Schauffele (No. 6) as they compete for a tournament record $20 million purse.

“Scottie is a great player and an even better person, it’s been great seeing him have so much success,” said Andy Bessette, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer at Travelers. “I’m excited that Scottie will be joining us as we build the best field that this event and our fans have ever seen.”

The 2023 Travelers Championship will be held June 19-25 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell. For tournament updates, ticket information and announcements related to the player field, click here.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.