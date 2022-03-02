Scottie Scheffler commits to 2022 Travelers Championship

Scheffler joins three other players ranked among the world’s top 10 – No. 5 Rory McIlroy, No. 7 Justin Thomas and No. 9 Dustin Johnson – in the championship.

CROMWELL, Conn. — The Travelers Championship announced that Scottie Scheffler has committed to the 2022 tournament this spring.

Scheffler recently had his first career win on the PGA Tour. He is ranked No. 6 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

This will be the third year Scheffler will play at TPC River Highlands.

“This commitment from Scottie is great news for the tournament because it gives us another top-10 player who enjoys playing at TPC River Highlands,” said Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube. “We want to provide our fans in attendance and those watching from home the best experience, with the opportunity to watch golf’s biggest and brightest stars.”

Scheffler became a winner on the PGA Tour last month by capturing the Waste Management Phoenix Open in a playoff. He also tied for second at the Houston Open this season and finished fourth at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba.

Scheffler, 25, is a three-time All-American at the University of Texas and lives in Dallas. Scheffler has 19 top-10 finishes in his PGA Tour career, which is in its third full season.

He was also named PGA Tour Rookie of the Year for the 2019-20 season.

Scheffler competed in the Ryder Cup for the first time last year, when he went 2-0-1 in three matches and helped the United States secure a team win.

“It was just a matter of time before Scottie won on the PGA Tour because he is a world-class athlete and has been playing extremely well,” said Andy Bessette, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer at Travelers. “His hard work, tremendous attitude, and consistent play over the past few seasons have gotten him into the top tier of professional golfers. We’re really excited that he’s coming to play our tournament.”

Scheffler joins three other players ranked among the world’s top 10 – No. 5 Rory McIlroy, No. 7 Justin Thomas and No. 9 Dustin Johnson – in the field for the 2022 Travelers Championship.

The Travelers Championship will take place June 20 to 26 in Cromwell.

