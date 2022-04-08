How to get tickets for 2022 Travelers Championship

The tournament starts on June 20, and spectators will be welcomed on-site from June 22-26.

CROMWELL, Conn. — The Travelers Championship is once again welcoming spectators this summer, and tickets to the event will go on sale later this month.

The tournament starts on June 20 in Cromwell, and spectators will be welcomed on-site from June 22-26.

General admission ticket prices start at $56 per person for Wednesday. Prices will increase to $71 Thursday and Friday and $76 for Saturday and Sunday.

There will be two other ticket offers that include complimentary food and special seating arrangements.

The Mohegan Sun Club will overlook the 17th tee. There will be outdoor seating and complimentary food with drink vouchers. Prices will start at $140 per person for Thursday, and $155 Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The Champions Club will be adjacent to the 18th green. The club will offer indoor seating, as well as outdoor covered and open-air seating. There will be a complementary lunch and a full-service bar. Prices will start at $150 for Wednesday, $290 Thursday and Saturday, and $310 Friday and Sunday.

Spectators are encouraged to get tickets early, as prices will increase on May 20.

Parking is included with each ticket, and the public lots will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit travelerschampionship.com.

