Today at Travelers: Here comes the pros

CROMWELL, Conn. — After the fun Celebrity Pro-Am Wednesday, the real tournament is set to begin! Beginning this morning at 6:45 a.m., the first professional golfers will tee up for Traveler's Championship.

Yesterday, celebrities who took part in the Pro-Am include Chris Berman, Brian Boyle, Jim Calhoun, Mike Cavanaugh, Javier Colon, Chris Dailey, Randy Edsall, Doug Flutie, Christopher Jackson, Dan Orlovsky, Nancy Stevens, and Tim Wakefield.

“We’re thrilled to bring our Celebrity Pro-Am back on the same day that our fans will return to TPC River Highlands,” said Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube. “We missed both last year and can’t think of a better way to kick off tournament week than to have these celebrities join us for a day of fun that benefits a great cause, since all net proceeds help local charities.”

Chris Kirk, Rory Sabbatini, Cameron Percy will be at the 1st Tee this morning, while Cameron Triangle, Harold Varner III, and Sepp Straka will be the first at the 10th tee.

Big names like Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson will begin Thursday afternoon. To see all the tee times, click here.

The Traveler's Championship will conclude on Sunday, June 27.

