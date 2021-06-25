Today at Travelers: Hickock, Kodaira tied going into Second Round

It is anyone's tournament as we head into the second day of the Travelers Tournament.

CROMWELL, Conn. — Day 1 is in the books as we head into the Second Round of the Travelers Championship today with a contested group of the First Round leaders all separated by two strokes or less.

Tied for first is Kramer Hickock and Satoshi Kodaira with -7 strokes apiece. Talor Gooch is in third with -6 and five golfers are tied for fourth with -5.

Fans gathered at the TPC River Highlands to watch their favorite golfers for the first time since 2019.

Ed Nordengren, who traveled to the Travelers Championship from Salem, New Hampshire said, “I want to see Bubba (Watson) and (Phil) Mickelson – all the big guys, I appreciate all their talents.”

Co-leader Kodaira will begin his day at the first tee at 7:45 a.m., while Hickock begins his day at 2:00 p.m. at the same tee.

Some of the more notable names will all be beginning their day early at the 10th tee. Rickie Fowler will tee off at 7:15 a.m. Phil Mickelson, Paul Casey, and Bubba Watson will start at 7:35 a.m. Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, and Tony Finau tee off at 7:45 a.m.

