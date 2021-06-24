Tournament play begins in Cromwell and happy crowds follow their favs

Off the tees, it was a day for thousands of fans, happy to see the tournament in person.

CROMWELL, Conn. — The best golfers in the world took to the tees at the TPC River Highlands on Thursday, all aiming for the top prize of over 1.3 million dollars. Off the tees, it was a day for thousands of fans, happy to see the tournament in person.

Melissa Reinke, from Bethel said, “it’s wonderful to see people smiling and you can see people having a good time – they’re not covered up with masks anymore.”

Ed Nordengren, who traveled to the Travelers Championship from Salem, New Hampshire said, “I want to see Bubba (Watson) and (Phil) Mickelson – all the big guys, I appreciate all their talents.”

The fact that ten thousand fans are now back enjoying the tournament in person wasn’t lost on Justin Grimaldi, from Wethersfield.

After not being allowed on the course due to COVID-19 protocols in 2020, Grimaldi said, “this is just such an unbelievable feeling to be back.” As he was watching from the first hole tee box, Grimaldi added, “after everything we have been through, this is awesome.”

