Travelers boasting major star power for Celebrity Pro-Am

Legendary Jim Calhoun, Doug Flutie, and Tim Wakefield will all be in attendance.

CROMWELL, Conn. — The Travelers Championship announced its lineup for the 2021 Travelers Celebrity Pro-Am Friday, revealing its star-studded lineup of celebs.

Chris Berman, Jim Calhoun, and Tim Wakefield are just some of the returning celebrities this year.

This year will also feature newcomers like Brian Boyle and 1984 Heisman winner Doug Flutie.

“We’re thrilled to bring our Celebrity Pro-Am back on the same day that our fans will return to TPC River Highlands,” said Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube. “We missed both last year and can’t think of a better way to kick off tournament week than to have these celebrities join us for a day of fun that benefits a great cause, since all net proceeds help local charities.”

The celebrities include:

Chris Berman – ESPN broadcaster

Jim Calhoun – Former UConn men’s basketball coach, currently at University of St. Joseph

Brian Boyle - NHL player

Mike Cavanaugh – UConn men’s hockey coach

Javier Colon – Singer who won the inaugural season of NBC’s “The Voice” in 2011

Chris Dailey – Associate head women’s basketball coach at UConn since 1988

Randy Edsall – UConn Football coach

Dan Orlovsky – Former NFL and UConn quarterback

Nancy Stevens – UConn field hockey coach

Tim Wakefield – MLB pitcher

Doug Flutie - 1984 Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL quarterback

Christopher Jackson – Singer and actor / CBS drama “Bull”

The Pro-Am is scheduled for June 23, while the whole Travelers Championship will begin on June 21 and end on June 27.

