Phil Mickelson commits to 2020 Travelers Championship

CROMWELL, Conn. — The Travelers Championship today announced that Phil Mickelson, a five-time major champion whose 44 career PGA TOUR victories include back-to-back wins at TPC River Highlands, has committed to play in the 2020 tournament. “Phil is one of the most popular and decorated players in golf history and having him in our field definitely adds a layer of excitement,” said Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube. “Everything that Phil has brought to the game is spectacular. We’re getting an elite player with Phil’s commitment.” Mickelson, who turned 50 on Tuesday, is ninth on the PGA TOUR’s career wins list. His first victory came at the Northern Telecom Open in 1991, when Mickelson was still a student at Arizona State University; he remains the last amateur to win a PGA TOUR event. His most recent TOUR title came in 2019 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. In between those wins have been five major championships. Mickelson has won the Masters three times (2004, 2006, 2010), the PGA Championship in 2005, and the Open Championship in 2013. He has also made his mark in Connecticut as the only back-to-back winner (2001, 2002) in Travelers Championship history.





Elected to the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2012, Mickelson has made 12 appearances on both the U.S. Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup teams, the most by an American player in either competition. He was a four-time, first-team All-American in college, and in 1990 became the only left-handed player to win the U.S. Amateur.



“With the top seven players in the Official World Golf Ranking and eight of the top 10, it already feels like the best player field we’ve ever had, and now we’re adding to it with Phil Mickelson,” said Andy Bessette, Executive Vice President, and Chief Administrative Officer at Travelers. “This is great news for the Travelers Championship. We appreciate that he has fit Travelers into his schedule, and I know that millions of Phil’s fans will be rooting for him while watching from home.”



The 2020 Travelers Championship will be held June 25–28 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the PGA TOUR has announced that the tournament will be a TV-only event, with no spectators permitted on-site. For more information, visit www.TravelersChampionship.com.