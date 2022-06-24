Travelers Championship brings back food after pandemic

In the Fan Zone at TPC River Highlands, there's multiple concession stands with food and snacks.

Example video title will go here for this video

CROMWELL, Conn. — The Travelers Championship is back to full capacity and full operations this year after the pandemic, and with that, the food is back and better than ever.

In the Fan Zone at TPC River Highlands, there are multiple concession stands with food and snacks.

"We’re looking at a whole bunch of menu items that are available either in the fan zone, around the course, or in the hospitality tents, a lot of cool, fresh, local products," said Jimmy Waymire, a culinary director for Aramark.

HOW good does this food look at @TravelersChamp!? I just had my first lobster roll live on our @FOX61News morning show and boy is it good!! pic.twitter.com/HNLFIDwuc3 — Lindsey Kane (@lindseykanetv) June 24, 2022

"All of our breads come in local, lobster rolls, southwest burgers, a lot of really fun stuff as well as salads and sandwiches. You're out here in the sun and we want to make sure you’re not eating too heavy. We have a whole mix here for everybody," said Waymire.

And the food tastes better than it even looks - if that's possible.

"We’re excited to have this Disneyland of food," said Jess LaRusso, also a culinary director for Aramark.

Between lobster rolls, burgers, brisket with mustard and barbecue sauce, crabcake sandwiches, salads, and more, there's really something for everyone in the family.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, the concession stands haven't been open in a couple of years. This year, the menu items are new and delicious.

A lot of planning goes into feeding everyone in the Travelers Championship, Aramark started preparing for this back in November.

Food can be found around the course in concession stands, and tents, and then corporations have their own catering inside their business areas.

The concession areas have water as well, which can also be found at any of the medical tents.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.