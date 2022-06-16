2022 Travelers Championship: By the numbers

The 70th anniversary of the Travelers Championship welcomes fans back to TPC River Highlands in Cromwell for another exciting PGA Tour event.

CROMWELL, Conn. — It's time to tee off once again in Cromwell for the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands.

The excitement around Connecticut's annual PGA Tour event always delivers for fans of the sport of golf, and members of the community, with some of the biggest names and top golfers from around the world descending on our state.

Every year at the Travelers Championship, more history is written, and on the links, it's all about the numbers.

156

The number of players in this year's field of competition at the Travelers Championship.

$8.3 million

The purse that goes to the winner of the 2022 Travelers Championship.

$1.494 million

The winner's share of the 2022 Travelers Championship purse.

72

The number of holes played in the Travelers Championship tournament.

500

The number of points the Travelers Championship winner receives towards their FedExCup point total. The FedExCup is a season-long points competition that culminates with the FedExCup Playoffs, a series of three events to determine the FedExCup Champion.

1952

The year the first-ever PGA Tour event was held in Connecticut. At that time, the Travelers Championship was known as the "Insurance City Open."

1973

The year iconic entertainer Sammy Davis, Jr. signed on with the tournament, when it was known as the Greater Hartford Open. Davis's affiliation with the tournament would span 15 years, and help attract world-famous celebrities to the tournament.

1983

The final year the Greater Hartford Open was played at the Wethersfield Country Club before it was moved to the TPC of Connecticut. It was later renamed TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.

2007

The year the tournament is renamed the Travelers Championship. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has the naming rights to Connecticut's PGA Tour event through the year 2030.

8

The number of playoff holes it took to decide the winner of the 2021 Travelers Championship. Harris English defeated Kramer Hickok in an 8-hole playoff, which tied the second-longest playoff ever in PGA history.

4

The number of times legendary golfer Billy Casper won the Travelers Championship. He is the only golfer to win the tournament four times, in 1963, 1965, 1968, and 1973.

58

The PGA Tour-record low score was shot by Jim Furyk in the final round of the 2016 Travelers Championship.

$46.5 million+

The amount of money that has been donated to charities around Connecticut and around the country by the Travelers Championship. The tournament says 100% of net proceeds are donated to nonprofits each year across New England.

---

---

