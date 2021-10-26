x
Travelers Championship

2021 Travelers Championship raises over $2 million for charity

The money is for more than 125 local charities, including the primary beneficiary, The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Editor's Note: The video above is from August 2021.

About $2.2 million was raised during the 2021 Travelers Championship, event organizers announced Tuesday morning. 

The money is for more than 125 local charities, including the primary beneficiary, The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp. The camp suffered a destructive fire last February. Several buildings burned down, prompting efforts to raise money for its rebuilding. 

The organization in charge of the camp was founded in 1988 by Paul Newman. The camp provides summer camp experiences as well as year-round hospital and family outreach programs for thousands of children with serious illnesses and their families free of charge. 

“This continues to be the most important and rewarding day for the tournament,” Tournament director Nathan Grube said. “Generating money for these amazing local charities remains the top objective of the Travelers Championship. Celebrating with our charitable partners and hearing about how the funds will benefit thousands of Connecticut residents motivates us to create the best tournament experience for everyone who attends. That’s what makes today so special.”

Travelers said 100% of its net proceeds are donated to charity. The tournament’s Birdies for Charity program, sponsored by Webster Bank, also generates funds for nonprofit organizations.

