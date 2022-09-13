Travelers Championship distributes $2.5 million to charities

The money will go to more than 140 local charities.

CROMWELL, Conn. — Charities around the state of Connecticut will benefit from donations raised during the 2022 Travelers Championship, it was announced Tuesday morning.

The tournament will distribute $2.5 million to over 140 local charities, ranging from food banks to animal shelters and including this year’s primary beneficiary, The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp.

“Celebrating with the charities that benefit from the tournament is always heartwarming,” Nathan Grube, Travelers Championship Tournament Director said. “Helping people in our community continues to be the mission of the Travelers Championship, and thanks to a dedicated title sponsor, our team of tournament staff, Travelers employees, volunteers, and the support we get from our amazing fans and incredible sponsors, we were able to accomplish what we set out to do.”

The Travelers Championship donates 100% of its net proceeds to charity. Since Travelers became title sponsor in 2007, the tournament has generated over $25 million for more than 800 nonprofits.

In a recorded message shown during the Charity Celebration, 2022 Travelers Championship winner Xander Schauffele said, “The Connecticut fans really came out and supported me during the event, which is obviously a big reason why we all love playing. What’s more important is the tournament makes a big impact on the community, and that really makes me proud.

