Jon Rahm, Webb Simpson commit to 2020 Travelers Championship

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — The Travelers Championship announced that Jon Rahm and Webb Simpson have committed to play in the 2020 tournament. Rahm is ranked No. 2 in the world, behind only Rory McIlroy. Simpson is ranked No. 9. These latest commitments give this year’s Travelers Championship the top five players in the world and eight of the top 10: McIlroy, Rahm, Justin Thomas (No. 3), Brooks Koepka (No. 4), Dustin Johnson (No. 5), Patrick Reed (No. 6), Patrick Cantlay (No. 7), and Simpson. “We are extremely excited to have everyone in the top five of the world ranking and eight of the top 10 join us this year,” said Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube. “Jon and Webb have each won multiple times on the PGA TOUR and will be tremendous additions to one of our best player fields ever.”



Webb Simpson won for the sixth time in his PGA TOUR career earlier this year at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. In six starts this season, Simpson has had four top-10 finishes, including one win, a second-place finish at the RSM Classic and a third-place finish at the Sony Open. He captured his first major championship at the 2012 U.S. Open and won THE PLAYERS Championship in 2018. In nine starts at the Travelers Championship, Simpson has made eight cuts, with his best finish a tie for fifth in 2013.



“I’m thrilled to have both of these players coming back to TPC River Highlands,” said Andy Bessette, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer at Travelers. “Jon is a player we supported with tournament exemptions back when he was an amateur and was getting his professional career started. Webb is another player we built a great relationship with when he was a young PGA TOUR pro, and he even played us the week after winning the U.S. Open in San Francisco, just like he said he would.”



The 2020 Travelers Championship will be held June 25–28 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the PGA TOUR has announced that the tournament will be a TV-only event, with no spectators permitted on-site. For more information, visit www.TravelersChampionship.com.

