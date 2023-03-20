Travelers Championship tickets go on sale April 3

Tournament play runs from June 22-25 this year.

CROMWELL, Conn. — Tickets for the 2023 Travelers Championship tournament go on sale on April 3.

Tournament play kicks off on June 22 and runs to Sunday, June 25 at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.

Starting Monday, June 19, pre-tournament events will be held including the Pro-Am on Wednesday.

Ticket prices have not yet been finalized.

According to the website, different levels of accommodations are available.

The Champions Club level offers complimentary lunch service from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and a full-service bar in a climate-controlled area.

New for 2023, the Mohegan Sun Club will be larger and completely covered, including the table and stadium seating. Complimentary lunch service from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and non-alcoholic beverages are included with a ticket to the venue.

A Grounds Ticket will provide guests with access to the course and views of some of the best golf on the PGA TOUR. Several concessions locations will be available on-site for ticket holders to purchase food and beverages.

