Travelers Championship Women's Day brings big turnout

The event has been happening for 13 years, but this is the first time being back in-person since the pandemic

Example video title will go here for this video

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hundreds of women are rejuvenated after the Travelers Championship Women’s Day in Hartford.

The event, which was started 13 years ago to get more women involved in golf, attracted more than 400 women on Thursday morning.

“I think that it’s really important to take a risk on yourself and to lift other people,” said Jessica Kearney.

These women spent their morning networking and perhaps learning something new from guest speakers.

“I’ve learned that there is commonality among all people and that we all struggle and it’s how you get through your struggle and it’s always great to maybe reach back and pull someone else along after you’ve learned those lessons,” said Marilyn West.

Life lessons were something guest speaker, Deborah Norville from Inside Edition talked about.

“I had to come to grips with the fact that you were letting what you do impact how you felt about who you are and that’s a fool's error and I learned that lesson when I was 31 years old,” said Norville.

This event has been happening for more than a decade, but it’s the first in-person one since the pandemic.

“For the last two years we’ve waited for this moment in time and so the energy here is just fabulous. We’re thrilled,” said Travelers Institute President, Joan Woodward.

UConn basketball star Paige Bueckers also brought the energy to the room as a guest speaker.

“I always know that there is something I want to get better at and something that I can get better at so that always keeps me humble knowing that there’s a lot more things I want to do, places I want to see, and things I want to accomplish,” she said.

Gems of motivation for every woman to take with them.

“The pie is big enough for all women to be successful and Travelers support their own women in a way that is refreshing,” said Woodward.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.