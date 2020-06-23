Top field, no fans for this year's Travelers Championship

Connecticut's first major sporting event since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic will feature some top-ranked golfers, but no fans to cheer them on

CROMWELL, Connecticut — The Travelers Championship tees off this week in Connecticut with one of its best fields since the event was established in 1952.

The world’s top five ranked golfers, nine of the top 10 and 15 of the top 20 are in the field.

But the more than 200,000 fans who normally attend won't be there. This will be the third TV-only PGA Tour event during the COVID-19 pandemic and the first to be held in its regular time and place on the schedule.