UConn's Jim Mora is focused on football at Travelers Pro-Am

CROMWELL, Conn. — UConn football head coach Jim Mora stayed focused on the upcoming football season at the Travelers Championship Celebrity Pro-Am.

Mora was one of the many celebrities invited to the golf outing at TPC River Highlands, but he said he didn't practice much before this event.

"I haven't had time to play at all," said Mora. "We've been heavy into recruiting and developing our own players so that's kinda my focus now."

Mora was a part of the all-UConn Pro-Am group that featured Men's Hockey head coach Mike Cavanaugh and Field Hockey head coach Nancy Stevens. They were paired alongside PGA player Aaron Wise.

"It's fantastic," said Mora, "Anytime you're playing for a great cause getting to play with great people at a great venue, it's just really special."

Mora, who will be entering his first season as the head coach of UConn's football team, spoke about how much he's come to like Connecticut.

"What I've found in my time in Connecticut is a real friendliness, people that are welcoming with open arms, and it's the same feeling today," said Mora.

Women's basketball head coach Geno Auriemma was a late drop out of the ProAm due to an illness.

