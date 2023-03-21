2023 Travelers Championship confirms Will Zalatoris to play

Zalatoris becomes the sixth top-10 player to commit to this year’s tournament.

CROMWELL, Conn. — Will Zalatoris has been confirmed to play in the 2023 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands.

Zalatoris was the 2021 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year and is currently No. 8 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

“We’re excited to have Will as part of our star-studded player field,” said Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube. “Our fans will really enjoy watching him compete against such a loaded field of the world’s top professional golfers.”

Zalatoris becomes the sixth top-10 player to commit to this year’s tournament. He joins Scottie Scheffler , Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, defending champion Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas .

Zalatoris, 26, of Dallas, became a PGA TOUR winner for the first time last year when he won the FedEx St. Jude Championship in a playoff. It was part of a 2021-2022 season in which Zalatoris came close to winning three major championships: He lost in a playoff at the PGA Championship, tied for second at the U.S. Open and was T6 at the Masters. He also finished second at the Masters and was T8 at the PGA Championship in 2020-2021, a season where Zalatoris earned eight top-10 finishes on his way to being named top rookie by his PGA TOUR peers

The 2023 Travelers Championship will be held June 19-25 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, and fans will be welcomed onsite beginning Wednesday, June 21. For tournament updates, ticket information and announcements related to the player field, please visit TravelersChampionship.com.

