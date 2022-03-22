Xander Schauffele joins 2022 Travelers Championship

This will be Schauffele's fourth visit to Travelers. In 2021, Schauffele saw a record eight top-10 finishes on the PGA TOUR.

CROMWELL, Conn. — The Travelers Championship on Tuesday announced that Olympic gold medalist Xander Schauffele has committed to play in the 2022 tournament.

Schauffele is a four-time winner on the PGA TOUR who is No. 9 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

“We’re grateful that Xander will be joining us, and having the Olympic gold medalist in our field is something I’m sure our fans will be excited about,” said Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube. “We want the best players in the world because they help the tournament reach its goals of generating money for local charities.”

The 28-year-old San Diego native won the gold medal last year by one stroke during the Tokyo Olympics.

In 2021, Schauffele saw a record eight top-10 finishes on the PGA TOUR, including three tournaments where he finished second.

Since the start of the 2018 season, Schauffele has had 29 top-10 finishes.

His PGA TOUR victories have come in 2017 at the Greenbrier Classic and TOUR Championship, and the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions and Sentry Tournament of Champions during the 2019 season. This will be Schauffele’s fourth appearance at TPC River Highlands.

“Xander is one of the world’s best players who consistently performs well in golf’s biggest events,” said Andy Bessette, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer at Travelers. “But in addition to all that success, he’s a class act. You could see how much being part of Team USA meant to him and his family, and winning the gold medal was a well-deserved moment.”

Schauffele’s commitment gives the tournament five players in the top 10 of the Official World Golf Ranking. He joins No. 4 Patrick Cantlay, No. 5 Scottie Scheffler, No. 7 Justin Thomas and No. 8 Rory McIlroy in the field for the 2022 Travelers Championship, which will be held June 20-26 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.

For tournament updates, visit the Travelers website.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.





Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.