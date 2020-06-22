Webb Simpson wins 52nd RBC Heritage in wild finish

NC native Webb Simpson shot a new tournament record and captured his first RBC Heritage victory.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was a rainy day on Hilton Head Island for the 52nd RBC Heritage. There was a three-hour weather delay, but play would resume - and boy did they make it worth the wait.

For much of the day, Webb Simpson, Daniel Berger, Abraham Ancer and Tyrrell Hatton were taking turns atop the leaderboard. At one point, there was a seven-way tie for first place. But thanks to five birdies in the last seven holes, North Carolina native Webb Simpson came out on top.

Under Simpson was Abraham Ancer in second place. Berger and Hatton tied for third.

Simpson shot a 7-under 64 in the final round, bringing his tournament total to -22, a new tournament record. The previous record was -20 shot by Brian Gay in 2009.

This is the second win of the season for the Wake Forest alum, after taking home the Waste Management Phoenix Open trophy back in February.