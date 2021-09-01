Gov Lamont signs an executive order allowing student-athletes to receive compensation signed in CT

Gov. Lamont made the announcement on Wednesday. The act goes into September 1, 2021.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont has signed an executive order that would allow student-athletes in Connecticut to be compensated for their name and likeness in paid advertisements.

The Public Act 21-1 will allow student-athletes to earn pay through an endorsement contract or employment. College athletes will also be able to hire legal or professional representation of an attorney or sports agent.

“For decades, student-athletes have been unfairly prevented from being compensated for use of their own image, while other organizations have made billions from the performance of these college students,” Gov. Lamont said. “I’m glad to have signed this bill into law and add Connecticut to the growing list of states that say student-athletes should be able to be compensated for their talents.”

The act takes effect on September 1, 2021. Last Monday, the United States Supreme court ruled the NCAA can't enforce certain rules limiting the education-related benefits like computers that colleges offer their athletes.

Currently, the NCAA forbids any sort of student-athlete compensation.

----

