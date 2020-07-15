Hackers become hurlers, 'FlingGolf' takes to the tees

Chris Parkhurst has begun what’s called Golf Lacrosse. It’s the same game, and the same aim but players fling the golf ball from a specially made stick.

WOLCOTT, Conn. — Golf has a new look, and less of a hook – no bulky bag needed. Chris Parkhurst, from Litchfield, has begun what’s called Golf Lacrosse. It’s the same game, and the same aim but players fling the golf ball from a specially made stick (think Jai Alai meets Lacrosse) that only takes a few tries to the get hang of.

“It’s for all ages and abilities,” Parkhurst said, “and it’s inexpensive to play.” Right now, Parkhurst says, Golf Lacrosse – or “FlingGolf” -- is offered at about six courses and one campground in Connecticut. “This is going to be the snowboarding (equivalent) for golf courses,”

Parkhurst said after hurling a Titleist down the 9th fairway at Farmingbury Hills Golf Course in Wolcott. “It’s a perfect COVID-19 safe activity,” he added.

Sam Scannell, from Glastonbury, picked up Fling Golf earlier in the season and says he’s sold, he’s been helping Parkhurst promote the sport. “I like it because it’s unique,” Scannell said. Players take to the tees with just one club that’s used to both throw the golf ball and putt with. Parkhurst said, “it’s just a whole lot more fun.’’