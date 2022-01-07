Hamden coach suspended 1 game after 88-point blowout win

Sacred Heart Academy coach Jason Kirck was suspended after routing Wallingford's Lyman Hall 92-4 on Monday night.

HAMDEN, Conn. — A Hamden basketball coach served a one-game suspension Thursday night, the result of his team’s 88-point win earlier in the week that sparked a statewide debate over sportsmanship.

Sacred Heart had issued a statement apologizing for Monday’s blowout, saying the game didn't reflect the school’s values.

Lyman Hall coach Tom Lipka had called for consequences earlier in the week, saying an apology wasn't enough. Lipka said his team was pressed through most of the first half, and Sacred Heart continued to run its fast break and shoot 3-pointers with the game well out of hand.

Sacred Heart's president says the school is deeply remorseful about how the game was played.

