Hartford Athletic announce 2020 USL championship schedule

The team will play 16 matches, with the home opener on July 20.

HARTFORD, Conn — Though Hartford's minor league baseball team's season has been canceled due to COVID-19, the city's soccer team is scheduled to begin its season soon.

The Hartford Athletic announced on Thursday their 2020 USL Championship schedule. Hartford will play 16 matches during the season, nine being at Dillion Stadium. They will be part of Group F and will play against Loudoun United FC, New York Red Bulls II, Philadelphia Union II, and Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, who was the 2019 Eastern Conference Champion.

The Athletic's first match will be against the New York Red Bulls II on the road before they return to the capital city for their home opener on July 20 against Loudoun United FC. The home opener will be broadcasted on ESPN 2.

“We are very excited to start our season,” said Hartford Athletic Head Coach Radhi Jaïdi. "We've dealt with many challenges on and off the field and I am proud of our Club for handling everything so positively. Our players and staff have been intensely focused over the past few weeks and have worked hard to make sure they will be at their best for our first match. I am incredibly optimistic about this season.”

The club said it is working closely with state and city officials on the protocols that will allow the team to play safely this season. The club also Season Ticket Members, Flex Plan Holders, and Single Game buyers will have first priority for the limited opportunity.

Below is the schedule:

Hartford Athletic 2020 Schedule*

July 17th - @ New York Red Bulls II

July 20th - vs Loudoun United FC**

July 25th - vs Philadelphia Union II

July 29th - @ Indy Eleven

August 2nd - vs Loudoun United FC

August 9th - @ Philadelphia Union II

August 15th - vs New York Red Bulls II

August 19th - @ Philadelphia Union II

August 23rd - vs Loudoun United FC

August 28th - vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

September 5th - vs Loudoun United FC

September 12th - @ Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

September 16th - vs New York Red Bulls II

September 20th - vs Philadelphia Union II

September 26th - @ Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC