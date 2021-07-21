Hartford Athletic coaches test positive for COVID-19

Team officials say there have been no other positive test among other players and staff at this time.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Two Hartford Athletic coaches have tested positive for COVID-19.

Head coach Harry Watling and Assistant coach Jon Stead are self isolating at home and all protocols are being followed, according to a team official.

The team tweeted that both coaches will not be at this Saturday's game.

Assistant Coach Luiz Silva will assume "coaching duties".

