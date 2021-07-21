Hartford Athletic coaches test positive for COVID-19

HARTFORD, Conn. — Two Hartford Athletic coaches have tested positive for COVID-19.
Head coach Harry Watling and Assistant coach Jon Stead are self isolating at home and all protocols are being followed, according to a team official.
The team tweeted that both coaches will not be at this Saturday's game.
There have been no other positive test among other players and staff at this time.
Assistant Coach Luiz Silva will assume "coaching duties".
