Hartford Athletic to open stadium to 50% capacity for first home game

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford Athletic announced Friday morning that Dillon Stadium will open to fans at 50% capacity when the 2021 home schedule kicks off on May 15.

The team said it is working with state and local officials to ensure safe attendance at home matches. According to the team, a full list of protocols for the 2021 season will be approved in the coming weeks.

"Last season, in partnership with City and State leaders, we demonstrated that fans could safely attend Hartford Athletic matches. We are thrilled to once again host our fans at Dillon Stadium in 2021,” said Hartford Athletic Chairman Bruce Mandell. “Thank you to all local and state government officials who approved an increase in attendance and continue to put trust in us to keep our fans safe. Coach Watling, our players, and our entire organization cannot wait to open the doors for our regular-season home opener on May 15th.”

Single-game tickets are now on sale starting at $14. Hartford Athletic will host 16 USL Championship regular-season matches at Dillon Stadium in 2021 with additional exhibition and friendly matches to be announced at a later date.

Matches on August 4th, August 28th, September 30th, and October 22nd will all be $2 beer, $1 hot dog nights.

Fans interested in purchasing single-game tickets should visit hartfordathletic.com/single.

