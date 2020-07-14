Dillon Stadium to welcome Hartford Athletic fans at 25% capacity this season

The state's professional soccer team put several safety protocols and procedures in place amid COVID-19 concerns.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The state's professional soccer team announced this week that home games will take place this summer with fans in the stands.

But, with continued concerns surrounding COVID-19, things won't be business as usual.

The Hartford Athletic's 2020 home schedule kicks off on July 20 at Dillon Stadium, but the stadium will only open to fans at 25% capacity.

Priority access will be given to Season Ticket Members and Flex Plan holders, team officials said.

“After months of hard work and collaboration with local and state government, we look forward to safely opening our doors to our loyal and dedicated fans this season,” Chairman Bruce Mandell said. “Thank you to everyone behind the scenes who has worked tirelessly to put together a plan that will allow our fans to safely attends matches this season and for the impressive leadership from our local and state officials. Coach Jaïdi, our players, and our whole organization cannot wait to return to play at home on July 20th.”

NEWS: Fans will be allowed to attend home matches this season with priority access given to our Season Ticket Members and Flex Plan holders. Health and safety protocols have been implemented for a safe return for all fans, players, and staff.https://t.co/fL35VbXJdz pic.twitter.com/JOfHhLcSCH — Hartford Athletic (@hfdathletic) July 14, 2020

The Hartford Athletic says they implemented several safety protocols and procedures for a safe return for all fans, players, and staff.

Those procedures include:

Staff, vendors and fans will not be permitted to enter the stadium without wearing a mask. Masks must be worn at all times will in the stadium (except while consuming food and beverage).

Hand sanitizer will be available at the entrance/exit of each gate for fans to utilize upon entering/exiting. There will also be hand sanitizer stations throughout the concourse and bathrooms.

Fans will enter at different gates throughout the stadium based on the section they are seated in.

Non-touch ticket scanners to be used by all ticket scanners in full PPE (mask & gloves)

Flow of traffic in the concourse will be marked for right-side traffic only.

Seating ushers will be located throughout the stadium to assist and enforce safe and distanced seating protocols

All concessions will be in individual packaging or containers

All in-stadium purchases will be completely cashless and contactless payment

There will be a “no try-on” policy for all merchandise items

Bathroom attendants will be stationed in every available restroom to consistently wipe down and sanitize touch points as well as manage social distancing and queues.

Tailgating will be PROHIBITED in all lots

Post-game autograph sessions or other situations in which players would be required to be in direct contact with fans is PROHIBITED

The organization says it is working with local and state officials to receive final approval for its game day operations plan.