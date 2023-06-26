Hartford Athletic head coach relieved of duties

Assistant Coach and Director of Scouting Omid Namazi has been promoted to head coach, now taking Ramos' place.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford Athletics' head coach Tab Ramos has been relieved of his duties after being with the team since August 2022, according to a statement.

The statement said that the decision was made after the results on the field did not match the effort he was putting in.

“I want to thank Tab for being part of this project and wish him the best of luck in the future,” said Technical Director Ray Reid. “Unfortunately, the results on the field did not match the effort Tab put in behind the scenes.”

Ramos coached the final six games of the season. The team played a record of 2-10-4 before the midpoint of the season.

“We would like to thank Tab for his hard work and dedication in his time leading this club,” said Hartford Athletic Chairman Bruce Mandell. “After careful thought and evaluation, I concluded that the direction of our team would benefit from a different voice. I wish Tab much success in his future opportunities.”

Assistant Coach and Director of Scouting Omid Namazi has been promoted to head coach, now taking Ramos' place. Namazi holds a USSF PRO License and his coaching background includes stops with the US Men’s U18 and U20s, the US Women’s National Team, the Iranian National Team, and the Houston Dynamo.

“Ownership and I have great confidence that Omid is the right person to take over the team and lead us forward,” Reid added.

Namazi’s first game as Head Coach will be on July 3, against Loudoun United.

-

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.