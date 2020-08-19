Hartford Athletic, Philadelphia Union II match postponed due to visitor's positive coronavirus test

The Athletic said they are 'proceeding with an abundance of caution.'

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Hartford Athletic match against the Philadelphia Union II Wednesday night has been postponed following coronavirus concerns among the visitors' organization.

The state's professional soccer team announced on Twitter that a member of the Philadelphia Union II organization tested positive for COVID-19.

According to officials, there have been no positive coronavirus tests among Hartford Athletic players and staff.

The team will announced a rescheduled date for Wednesday's match, as well as the August 9 match when the information is available.