Remembering the Hartford Whalers 25 years after their final game

The game on April 13, 1997 was the team's last before they moved to North Carolina to play as the Carolina Hurricanes.

HARTFORD, Conn. — It's a bittersweet anniversary for Hartford Whalers fans.

On this day, 25 years ago, the team played their last game at the Civic Center in Hartford (now the XL Center), and their final game ever.

The Whalers played against Tampa Bay Lightning, winning 2-1. Kevin Dineen scored the final goal for the Whalers, making sure the team ended their 18-year run in the National Hockey League (NHL) on a high note.

The franchise began in Boston with the World Hockey Association as the New England Whalers in 1972. From there, they eventually moved to Hartford in 1975 before joining the NHL in 1979.

Following their final game, they moved to North Carolina in the 1997 offseason and have played as the Carolina Hurricanes ever since.

But for fans, the Brass Bonanza will always echo in their heads as they continue to celebrate the Whalers' legacy.

