College baseball games to be held at Dunkin' Donuts Park

UConn, UHart, and Fairfield University are all scheduled to play at the Hartford Yard Goats home stadium

HARTFORD, Connecticut — Attention baseball fans!

Can't get enough baseball in Hartford? Then the Hartford Yard Goats have got you covered.

The Yard Goats announced Wednesday that several college games will be played at Dunkin' Donuts. This is the fourth straight season that the Goats will hose college baseball.

Starting on April 4, the UHart Hawks will take on the UMBC Retrievers in a Saturday doubleheader. The game is supposed to start at 12:05 p.m.

The next game will be on Wednesday April 29, between in-state rivals the UHart Hawks and the Fairfield University Stags.First pitch is around 6:05 p.m. Then the Hawks will host Army on May 5.

For all the Huskies fans, UConn will play conference foe University of Houston on Friday May 1 at 6:05 p.m. Then the Huskies will host Tulane University on Thursday, May 14th at 6:05 PM.

Tickets will go on sale February 14 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased on the Yard Goats website, over the phone at 860-246-4628 or in person by visiting the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin’ Donuts Park. Tickets start at $10.

Below is a full list of the college games schedule.

For those wondering, the Hartford Yard Goats first game of their season is April 9 against the Portland Sea Dogs. The game is expected to start around 7:10 p.m.

2020 College Baseball Schedule at Dunkin’ Donuts Park

Saturday, April 4th Hartford Hawks vs UMBC Retrievers (doubleheader) 12:05 PM

Wednesday, April 29th Hartford Hawks vs Fairfield Stags 6:05 PM

Friday, May 1st UConn Huskies vs Houston Cougars 6:05 PM

Tuesday, May 5th Hartford Hawks vs Army Black Knights 6:05 PM

Wednesday, May 13th Hartford Hawks vs Siena Saints 10:35 AM