Hartford Yard Goats announce 2021 schedule, home games

Teams will now play six-game home stands, with a league-wide day off on Mondays.

HARTFORD, Conn — The Hartford Yard Goats have announced the 2021 season, featuring 60 home games at Dunkin' Donuts Park.

The season begins on Tuesday, May 11th against the Boston Red Sox affiliate, the Portland Sea Dogs.

The Yard Goats will now compete in the Northeast Division, facing affiliates for the New York Yankees, Red Sox, and New York Mets among others. The Yankees affiliate will become the Somerset Patriots, who the Yard Goats will face six times this season.

Teams will now play six-game home stands, with a league-wide day off on Mondays.

“We’re excited to announce the 2021 Yard Goats Baseball schedule,” said Yard Goats President Tim Restall. “We’re currently working diligently with Major League Baseball, the State of Connecticut, and the City of Hartford to welcome back players, staff, and fans for Yard Goats games. In the upcoming weeks, more information will be made available on the specifics of the 2021 season”.

Ticket packages, individual tickets, and the promotional schedule will be available at a later date.