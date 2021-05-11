Hartford Yard Goats opening day | Baseball is back in the capital city!

After 621 days away from the diamond, Hartford Yard Goats take to the field, and 200 employees are getting back to work for the first home opener of the season.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Take me out to the ballgame -- a 2021 ballgame that is!

"Coming home, especially in front of the kind of crowds that we get here, they're all excited and looking to prove themselves," Yard Goats General Manager, Mike Abramson said.

On Tuesday, the Hartford Yard Goats take to the field, and 200 employees are getting back to work for the first home opener of the season.

That's after 621 days away from the diamond.

"Some of them are right in the prime of their career, some are trying to prove that they still have it to keep going, some are brand new trying to prove themselves," Abramson added.

When you return this year, you will notice some key differences for fans.

The stadium is operating at half capacity until May 19, at which point they will be able to bring back 100% of fans.

"It's huge, I think it really makes people love Connecticut," Promotions and Marketing Manager Danielle Chylinski said. "I think it is one of those things, where people are like, oh what is Connecticut...the Hartford yard goats, and they love it."

Before you arrive, be sure to buy your tickets online.

Tickets start at $6, and pricing will be the same as the 2019 season.

However, this year, the venue will be cashless, so pack your credit and debit cards too!

Additionally, you will be seated in marked pods, everyone over the age of 2 must wear a mask, and fans are encouraged to come early to avoid large crowds.

When it comes to employment, management is pleased to be able to bring back their entire staff from pre-pandemic times.

As for the players, most are vaccinated, and each athlete will have to undergo two weekly COVID-19 tests.

Plus, if you are still trying to get the COVID-19 shot, you can get vaccinated at the ballpark as well.

Clinics will be at the stadium throughout the month of May on the following days:

Tuesday

Wednesday

Saturday

When it comes to parking, you will have five different lots to choose from scattered around the ballpark, parking will generally cost you around $5.

