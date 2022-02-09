Hartford Yard Goats individual tickets go on sale February 18

Opening night is scheduled for April 8th at home against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Individual tickets for the 2022 Hartford Yard Goats season will go on sale on Feb. 18, the team announced.

Tickets for all home games at Dunkin Donuts Park will be available to purchase at yardgoats.com at 10:00 a.m. or call 860-246-4628. Tickets will be delivered digitally.

Fans can also go directly to the Click-It-Or-Ticket Box Office to purchase tickets.

Opening Day is slated for April 8 as the Yard Goats are set to face the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

“It is always an exciting time when we put our individual game tickets on sale, and the countdown to Opening Day begins,” said Yard Goats General Manager Mike Abramson. “We start our new season in 57 days, and we can’t wait to welcome back our passionate and loyal fans to Dunkin’ Donuts Park.”

Daniel Dashefsky is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at ddashefsky@fox61.com.

----

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.