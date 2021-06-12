High-school football state finals matchups set

FOX61 will have action and interviews following the state title games on the News at 10 and 11 this Saturday.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Eight high school football teams in Connecticut are left across four divisions, and all eyes will focus on the state finals to be played on this Saturday.

In Class S, the top two teams, Bloomfield (12-0) and Cromwell/Portland (12-0) put their unbeaten records on the line in the championship game. Both offenses are high-powered, so defense will likely be the key to hoisting the trophy.

Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. on Saturday morning at Trumbull High School.

In Class M, Killingly (11-0) is unblemished on the year and will face a tough Rockville (10-2) team for all the marbles. The Rams have been able to score at will, while Killingly’s defense has been stingy giving up just 10 points a game in the playoffs.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. Saturday at Veterans Stadium in New Britain.

In Class L, number three Maloney (11-1) is on an 11-game winning streak and will battle CCC foe Windsor (11-1) for top honors. Windsor shocked top-seeded St. Joseph in the semifinals, while the Spartans dropped 56 on Masuk of Monroe to reach the title tilt. For Maloney, a win gives the city of Meriden its first ever state title in football.

These two will tangle on Saturday at 11 a.m. in New Britain.

Connecticut’s largest bracket has two heavy hitters left to battle for the Class LL hardware. Top seeded Fairfield Prep (11-1) will play Darien (11-1) for the prestigious title.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. on Saturday at Trumbull High School.

