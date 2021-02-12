High school football state semifinals get underway Sunday

Sixteen high school football teams across Connecticut are left across four divisions as semifinals are set to be played this Sunday.

Sixteen high school football teams are left across four divisions as the state semifinals are set to be played this Sunday.

Heading into the weekend, there are three undefeated teams left, two of which are in Class S.

Number one Bloomfield (11-0) and number two Cromwell/Portland (11-0) are on a collision course but they must take care of business in the semifinals. Bloomfield will host New Fairfield (9-2) while Cromwell/Portland welcomes Ansonia (10-1) to Pierson Park in Cromwell. Both games kickoff at 12:30 p.m.

In Class M, Killingly (11-0) is unblemished on the year and will host SCC powerhouse Branford (9-2). In the other semifinal game, Rockville (9-2) plays Torrington (8-3) for the right to get to the title game. Both games are set for 12:30 p.m.

Class L’s top seed, St. Joseph (10-1) is the defending state champion (2019 as no games played in 2020 due to Covid-19) and will host Windsor (10-1) in Trumbull.

The other semifinal game has number 3 Maloney (10-1), who has won 10 straight games, hosting Masuk of Monroe (9-2) at Falcon Field in Meriden.

Connecticut’s largest bracket has some heavy hitters still alive and vying for the Class LL hardware. Four of the top five teams are left including top-seeded Fairfield Prep (10-1) who will play number five Shelton (9-2) at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The other semifinal game pits Darien (10-1) who will travel to New Canaan (10-1) for a 12:30 p.m. kickoff.

FOX61 will have action and interviews following Sunday’s seminal games on the FOX61 News at 10.

The semifinal winners will advance to the state championship games that will take place on Saturday, December 11 (time and venue TBD).

