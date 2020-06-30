Cheshire High School head football coach on thin ice

According to an assistant football coach, the issue at hand is related to a coaching certification class back in 2013 and whether that paperwork was filed properly.

CHESHIRE, Conn. — Last week, Cheshire high school’s award-winning Head Football Coach, Don Drust, learned he might have coached his last game in that program’s storied history. But, his players, and parents, past and present, will not let him be pushed out if they can help it.

Drust, who was an assistant coach the last time the Rams won a state title, in 2009, is apparently on the verge of being fired because of a clerical mistake that happened some seven years ago.

Early Monday morning, outside the Board of education offices in Cheshire, parents, and players, both past and present, showing support for Don Drust as he was walking into the building for a meeting on his job status.

"I was taken back obviously knowing everything that he’s done for the people and the time that he is committed to the program, the community, and everything that he’s done four people," said Nick DiDomizio. "I know he’s touched countless people's lives."

"He has a receipt from paying for the class," said Mike Ciotti, an assistant coach for Cheshire football. "He’s got the notes from attending the class. Whatever the issue was, it got resolved four years later."

A source close to the Cheshire high school football team, not at liberty to speak on camera, tells FOX61 a parent of a former Cheshire player is pushing to have Drust fired.

"I can’t even think of the type of person that would do something like this," said Ciotti.

After his meeting with the Board of Education and Superintendent Drust, the 2019 National Football Foundation New Haven Chapter Coach of the Year, spoke to his players.

"I will fight for what I believe is right. I will fight for my family and I will fight for you and what is right for you because that is what’s most important and that’s the least I can get back," said Drust.

According to a person familiar with the BOE’s accusations, Drust was told he was flagrant and malicious in his actions.

"If anybody knows Don Drust, Don hasn’t done a malicious thing in his life," said Ciotti.