CIAC agrees to keep fall sports

The sports organization met Wednesday to discuss keeping fall sports. An idea was presented about possibly moving those sports to the spring.

CONNECTICUT, USA — The CIAC has made its decision regarding high school sports for the fall.

The sports organization which met on Wednesday agreed to have sports for the fall, including football. Officials cited Connecticut's COVID metrics, advice from medical and public experts, and worked with professionals to make a decision.

"At this time, the Board will continue to move forward with the July 30 plan as outlined. This includes keeping football in the fall and beginning on August 17. In considering any change from the current plan, the Board discussed at length any change in COVID data between approval of the plan and today," said the CIAC in a written statement.

CIAC Executive Director Glenn Lungarini said the plan remains fluid, depending on new information that could come from medical experts.

CONFIRMED: CIAC sticking with original plan for fall sports, including foortball. I will have all the specific details for you coming up on @FOX61News https://t.co/F1nrPhfaJn — Kainani Stevens (@KainaniStevens) August 12, 2020

On July 30, the CIAC released a plan for sports in the fall. It said it had collaborated with many stakeholders since their initial decision to stop interscholastic sports this past March as COVID-19 began to take hold in the state.

Read the fall sports plan released on July 30 below: