CIAC asks CT DPH to revisit certain winter sports

The sports being asked to be revisited were initially deemed high risk. The CT DPH is asked to look over again sports like wrestling and indoor track jumping events

CONNECTICUT, USA — The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Association (CIAC) has asked the Connecticut Department of Public Health (CT DPH) to revisit certain winter sports initially deemed high risk regarding the coronavirus.

With revised guidance from the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS), CIAC officials met with CT DPH and Governor Ned Lamont's officer about how the revisions could impact Connecticut's high school sports.

The CIAC has asked competitive cheerleading, competitive dance, wrestling, indoor track jumping events, and the spring sport of boys lacrosse to be revisited by the CT DPH.

Most of Connecticut's High School sports began on February 8, after the CIAC approved the starting date. Sports like basketball, hockey, gymnastics, and swimming were deemed safe to play while sports like wrestling were deemed high risk.

Gov. Ned Lamont discussed the rollback on COVID-19 restrictions during his press conference Thursday afternoon.

Competitive cheerleading and dance have been approved to began virtual competitions with mask-wearing being required with exceptions on student-athletes performing stunts, lifts, etc.

The capacity for event spectators of youth sports has been increased to 25% capacity and a 200 person cap. Gov. Lamont added interstate athletic competitions will be allowed as of March 1.