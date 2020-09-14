x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

High School

CT Department of health writes letter to CIAC after Friday's meeting

The two organizations met on September 11 focusing on the high school football season, which was canceled due to its risk linked to COVID-19

The Connecticut Department of Health released a letter in response to the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference meeting it had on September 11. 

The CIAC sent over new safety proposals for football and girl's volleyball. High school football season cancelation has led to multiple protests across the state, calling for the season to restart. 

The DPH said any recommendations the CIAC have should be vetted through their Sports Medicine Committee. The Department of Health went on to say the CIAC's proposal to have football players were plastic shields in their helmets would be ineffective against COVID-19 due to scientific data supporting the effectiveness of one. 

Read the full letter below

Related Articles