CT Department of health writes letter to CIAC after Friday's meeting

The CIAC sent over new safety proposals for football and girl's volleyball. High school football season cancelation has led to multiple protests across the state, calling for the season to restart.

The DPH said any recommendations the CIAC have should be vetted through their Sports Medicine Committee. The Department of Health went on to say the CIAC's proposal to have football players were plastic shields in their helmets would be ineffective against COVID-19 due to scientific data supporting the effectiveness of one.