East Haven High school football field destroyed by storm

EAST HAVEN, Conn. — Thursday's storms caused massive damage at East Haven High School where the brand new turf field was ripped from the ground and bleachers were sent flying.
The turf field and track were just days away from completion but now the multimillion-dollar project is considered a total loss as organizers need to scramble to get things finished before the winter.
"We're going to be under the crunch and that's after the insurance companies have the conversation on who's going to be responsible for what," said East Haven Athletic Director Anthony Verderame.
Workers were installing the turf when the storm swept through town. The million dollars worth of turf fielding tossed around like carpet. Bleachers upending and thrown in the winds. The field is considered a total loss.
A positive note to point out is that East Haven Fall athletics will continue as scheduled. With practices and conditioning continuing on other practice fields starting August 29.