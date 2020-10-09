Hundreds protest for high school football season at the CT state capital

Senior players we spoke to said they were looking forward to spending their last year on the football field but that won’t be happening as of Wednesday.

HARTFORD, Conn — High school football players, along with their families and coaches came out to a protest at the State Capital fighting for a chance to play football this Fall.

The CIAC made the decision, following the state’s Department of Public Health’s recommendation that a high-risk contact sport like football isn’t the safety activity amid the COVID pandemic.

“Football means the world to me, especially over the last four years, I’ve put so much time and effort into it just to have that taken away is very disappointing,” Glastonbury senior Keegan Combs said.

Parents and coaches also turned out to the rally hoping to press the Governor to meet with the CIAC and DPH to discuss the possibility of a football season. Governor Lamont announced via Twitter he is calling for that meeting to happen this Friday.

“It’s been an emotional roller coaster these kids put their heart and soul into this summer conditioning, I think there’s a way they could do it to be safe” parent Liz Strull said.

Many protestors said they know the risk is there, but believe by following safety precautions, they could play it safe.